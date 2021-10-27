DALLAS – The Dallas Garden Club isn’t just for “little old ladies” or for people who like to dig in the dirt and grow giant vegetables – although that last part is certainly part of the fun.
A major piece of the club’s mission is to grow community and to give back, one project at a time.
“We are building friendships and we are building a niche for our ourselves to be part of the Dallas community,” said Gaye Stewart, the club’s president. “We welcome anyone who wants to come and share the joy of gardening and friendships and making a difference in our community.”
The club started in February of 2016. Stewart, also an officer with the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs involved in recruiting new members, decided she needed to recruit in her own backyard.
“I decided if I was going to try to get everybody else in the state to increase club membership or start a new club, I needed to do it, too,” Stewart said. “You can’t tell somebody to do it if haven’t done it yourself.”
Stewart and her husband Mike organized the new chapter as the Dallas Garden Club, put out ads for members and found a place to host meetings.
The initial meeting on Feb. 8, 2016 drew several people, and most of them agreed to join the club. They set a date for a second meeting and scheduled a guest speaker. The growth continued from there, with membership now hovering around 60 members.
Participation remained strong throughout the pandemic, with the club finding way to keep meetings and educational field trips going.
“Even during the whole COVID thing when there was a lot of people not meeting, we went on field trips. So, we still stayed in touch with people,” said member Chris Rupp. “There was between 15 and 20 people on each of those field trips. During the summer, we still found alternate ways of doing that and then we would still have meetings because we had a big enough space that we could spread out.”
The club tried Zoom meetings, but found attendance in the virtual format lacking. Thankfully, its meeting location, Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas, offered its youth center for the club, a space big enough for social distancing. Putting COVID safety measures in place and holding in-person meetings when allowed worked much better, Rupp said.
Field trips during the pandemic were BYOS – Bring Your Own Self – meaning club members would meet at a location and caravan to wherever they were going. One memorial field trip was to Smith Commercial Gardens, which specializes in raising holiday plants that you can find in the garden centers of large chain stores around the Northwest.
“They raise all of the poinsettias that go to three states,” Stewart said. “That was a wonderful field trip.”
Field trips have become such a draw for the club that it has designated field trip coordinator to plan and book them.
“We take lots of fun field trips, to see nurseries,” Rupp said. “Places that the average person doesn’t even know they are on the map.”
A few years ago, the club started “plant exchanges,” where members would bring plants to swap. There’s no money involved, just trading plant for plant.
“This year we had people who drove by and saw us out there. They said ‘what are you guys doing and can we participate?’ We gave them plants and seeds because they just happened to drive by,” Rupp said.
Dallas Garden Club keeps its members busy with another type of cultivating – giving back to the community. Members have created planters and other crafts to give to businesses, organizations and residents for various occasions, be that National Garden Week in June or around the holidays.
In a longstanding partnership, the club teamed up with another organization seeking to assist others in Dallas, The Kindness Club.
Each year, the club is assigned items to collect and donate – such as macaroni and cheese or clothing. Club members can bring donations to the monthly meetings or give them directly to the club.
This spring the club went a step further and organized a garden fair to raise money for The Kindness Club. The fair, held in the parking lot at Some Things in downtown Dallas, attracted 30 vendors from around the state.
“With that money that the vendors paid, we made $1,000 and gave it to the Kindness Club,” Rupp said. “There was a ton of people there because everybody was ready to get out. It was a really good thing.”
One of the club’s first projects, installing a pollinator garden at the Dallas Post Office, is about to get an addition that will celebrate those serving or have served in the military. The club will unveil a Blue Star Memorial marker on Veteran’s Day at the garden.
National Garden Clubs began placing Blue Star Memorials to honor service members in 1945. Dallas’ Blue Star Memorial is sponsored by the club and the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs.
The memorial is ready for installation, but the club is looking for assistance to pour a concrete base to hold the heavy marker in place. For more information or to help with the project, contact Stewart at 503-510-2023.
As for growing giant vegetables, what is a garden club without a little friendly competition between members?
This year, Stewart said the challenge is who can raise the largest pumpkin. Twelve members took up the challenge, and were given giant pumpkin seed packets.
Stewart decided to try her hand at raising a giant pumpkin, and can relate to the competitiveness it can create.
“I understand why now,” she said. “They are hard to grow.”
She had to plant seeds twice, and had to do some research to feed the small pumpkin that came up into a contender.
“I did get one. It is not going to weight 877 pounds like I was hoping. It’s pretty big,” she said.
The club will host a giant pumpkin grower in the spring, and Stewart said she’s eager to soak in his knowledge on the subject.
“We are going to be ready,” Stewart said. “I already have the supplements to make a new one.”
In the meantime though, there’s determining who the winner is this fall.
“This is friendly competition and it’s another way to generate interest,” Stewart said. “I thought we would take a field trip to 12 places that planted the seeds and get to see who had the biggest pumpkin.”
The club always welcomes new members, and it is open to anyone, youth included, willing to help grow both plants and community.
“I think because of the pandemic, people have gone to their gardens, their yards, their pots on their front porch or deck to have something significant to do, to have something to calm their spirit,” Stewart said. “We are an eager group, and we do want to make a difference to Dallas. Little by little, we think we are.”
The Dallas Garden Club meets on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 Howe St., Dallas.
For more information: Gaye Stewart, 503-510-4370 or rosesremembered@aol.com.
