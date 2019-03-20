• CASA of Polk County — $1,000 to support recruitment and awareness
efforts during Dallas Crazy Days.
• City of Dallas — $1,000 to install a reader board outside the Dallas Aquatic Center.
• Cross & Crown Ministries — $1,000 to offset cost of two, 13-
week grief support workshops and a “Surviving the Holiday” one-day
workshop.
• Dallas Education Foundation — $3,500 to provide small educational
grants to teachers.
• Dallas Emergency Food Corp — $4,000 to purchase protein-rich foods,
such as meat, cheese, milk and eggs for clients. Also, the money will purchase personal care items to give away with food boxes.
• Dallas Retirement Foundation — $2,000 to purchase, assemble
and monitor life skills stations in Dallas Retirement Village’s memory care unit.
• Dallas United Methodist Church — $1,000 to offset costs of the church’s “Creation Vacation” program.
• Dallas United Soccer — $500 for player uniform scholarships.
• Dallas Youth Garden — $1,000 to pay for two internship positions for Dallas High School students.
• Family Building Blocks — $2,000 to pay for materials and staffing in the Respite Care program in Dallas.
• Friends of the Dallas Public Library — $1,000 to purchase large print material and audio books for library patrons.
• Garten Services — $1,000 to purchase and install a commercial-grade and weather-proof canopy at the laundry division work site.
• James2 Community Kitchen — $4,000 to purchase meat, fruit and vegetables for the community dinner program in Dallas.
• Kids Inc. of Dallas — $500 to provide scholarships for registration fees.
• Start Making a Reader Today — $1,000 to provide age-appropriate books for students to take home.
• Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation — $1,000 to support school vision screening of 1,000 students in Dallas elementary schools.
• Sable House — $3,000 to provide trauma support and educational services to young victims of domestic violence residing in the shelter facility.
• Salem Free Clinics, Polk Community Free Clinic — $3,500 to support Polk
Community Free Clinic’s operating costs.
• The Salvation Army — $5,000 to provide money to the Dallas Resource Center Emergency Assistance Fund.
• Community Mediation Services — $500 to purchase an all-in-one printer/copier/scanner.
• Weekday School of the Bible — $500 to purchase and install computers and projectors.
