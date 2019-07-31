Dallas grad plays to audiences at OSF

DALLAS — Hannah Fawcett was siting on her couch when she received an email from someone she didn’t know.
It congratulated her on earning a contract with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for the 2019 season.
Fawcett, 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and 2014 Dallas High School graduate, auditioned for OSF as part of her bachelor’s in fine arts degree program. Her audition was in May 2018, but she wasn’t notified she would be on stage during the next season until September. It was an email she had been anticipating for months.
“My stomach just, like, dropped six floors,” Fawcett said.
She was familiar with the surroundings at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Her mother, Blair Cromwell, the drama teacher at DHS, has worked in OSF’s education department during summers for many years.
The role of professional actor wasn’t something she had experienced yet at OSF.
“It’s been this place that we’ve been going to for a very long time,” Fawcett said. “It was really surreal for the first couple of weeks, but now it just feels like my job. It’s been a really beautiful transition and it’s been exciting the entire time.”
Fawcett is a member of the ensemble in Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” She plays Jacqueline De Boys, a role she discovered was last played at OSF by Ray Fisher, Cyborg in the Justice League films.
She said the director of “As You Like It,” Rosa Joshi, deftly balances the 500-year-old text with modern themes of racial diversity, gender and orientation.
“She comes at texts in a classical, really scholarly interpretation of the work, but also really, really forward-thinking, and doing her utmost to reflect the world as she sees it back to the audience,” Fawcett said. “Because Shakespeare is a dead, old white dude, but the themes are universal and can be repurposed in a way that is exciting and looks how we want it to look.”
Fawcett isn’t sure if her stay at OSF will extend beyond the end of the season in October, so she said she will keep her options open. Fawcett hopes that her future includes steady work as an actor, but she also wants to spend time teaching young artists.
“Education has always been really important to me,” Fawcett said. “It’s a part of my goal, you know, in the five-year plan, hopefully working as an actor and as a teaching artist.”
She visited home last week to see the rehearsal of the local Shakespeare company Struts & Frets production of “A Mid-Summer Night’s Dream.” She started the company with friends in 2016, and had to step back from acting this year because of her new day job.
She said watching the company run through the play is a reminder of how most actors — including her — get their start, in school plays or community theater productions. She will take that perspective back to Ashland.
“It’s really wonderful to be reminded that those are your roots, and it is a gift to be there,” she said. “So there’s, more than anything, a lot of gratitude.”
