Dallas in negotiations with city manager pick

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council selected Brian Latta as its first choice for its permanent city manager.
Latta is the city manager of Harrisburg, a post he’s held since 2013.
The council assigned a negotiation team of City Attorney Lane Shetterly and City Councilor Larry Briggs to work with Latta on establishing an employment contract.
“That will be part of the motion to make the offer to Brian Latta as our preferred candidate and enter negotiations,” said Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton on July 16 following interviews with the candidates.
Council members voted unanimously to appoint its negotiators and to make an offer to Latta.
The council approved a salary range of $130,000 to $150,000 at the beginning of the recruitment process.
Shetterly and Briggs began negotiations with Latta on July 16.
If negotiations are successful, the council will vote to approve a contract during an upcoming meeting.
The council and panels of city staff and community members interviewed Latta and the two other finalists, Keith Campbell (city manager of Stayton) and Todd Bodem (former city manager of Sand City, Calif.) on July 16. Interviews began at 9 a.m. and lasted until the early afternoon.
On July 15, the finalists arrived in Dallas for a meet-and-greet, during which they fielded questions from community members.
Comment cards were available at the meet-and-greet for community members to provide the city with their thoughts on the candidates.
The council met in closed session after the July 16 interviews to hear feedback from the citizens and staff panels, consider citizens’ comments from the meet-and-greet, and deliberate on its choices.
“It was a very good process,” Dalton said.
A fourth finalist selected by the council for interviews, C. Scott Andrews, of Atlanta, Georgia, withdrew from consideration.
