DALLAS – Recently Gov. Kate Brown said that state agencies may have to prepare for cuts as much as 8.5 percent of their budget for the remainder of the biennium due to revenue losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Dallas School District that would mean cutting up to $4.2 million. But the budget introduced at the district’s first budget committee meeting on Monday was written as if no cuts would take place.
That doesn’t mean the district isn’t preparing for cuts, but with so much uncertainty and a budget deadline looming this summer, Interim Superintendent Andy Bellando wanted to use the no- COVID-cuts scenario as a base line. That way the budget committee doesn’t have to reconvene later if the district receives significantly more money than it budgeted.
“I believe that is the best place to land, and then the administrative team and district-level staff are then placed in a position of developing scenarios if we were to realize less funding,” Bellando said.
Bellando said Oregon State School Fund was approved for $9 billion for the 2019-21 biennium.
“Ironically, just a few short months ago we were anticipating continued health in the Oregon economy and the resulting revenue for K-12 education,” Bellando said in his budget message to the committee. “We were in the middle of the first year of a state K-12 biennial budget of $9 billion, a historic level of funding for Oregon Schools. This anticipated level of funding allowed the Dallas School Board to adopt the current year general fund budget with increased optimism as compared to years’ past.”
The 2020-21 school year is the second of the biennium, and for Dallas, if nothing changed in the amount of money it receives from the state, it would have a $914,000 deficit. Bellando said that is mostly due to declining enrollment in the district.
The budget presented has a funding level of $54,688,830, with a general fund amounting to $38,224,635.
The Oregon Department of Education has asked districts to consider what their budgets would look like if less funding was available. Bellando said district staff will work together to find where reductions should happen.
At a meeting in late April, the Dallas School Board asked Bellando to prepare for the steepest cuts.
“I think that we should prepare for the absolute worst case scenario and do our work now with cutting everything that we can to reach these funding levels and just have a prioritized list that when it isn’t as bad as we thought, we can add back,” said board member Jon Woods.
He said that he would like to see all employees involved in discussions of what to cut.
“I want to hear from all the people who are on the front lines and have to administer education, the teachers, the classified staff. I want to hear from them. I want to hear everything they have to say. We just really have to work together. That collaborative commitment, it’s never going to be more important than it is now.
“It’s going to look ugly for a while, but hopefully we can get through it together.”
There are number of additional sources of revenue that may come the district’s way if those cuts were to occur.
The state legislature will hold a special session following the May 20 revenue forecast. The legislature may send resources to schools to plug the gap. Federal funding may also help replace lost revenue.
“If there is any guarded optimism, it is over time; the state legislature has created reserves in the education stability fund and a rainy day fund in anticipation for funding needs in education,” Bellando said.
The next budget committee meeting is Monday at 6 p.m.
