DALLAS — A proposal for a new combined public safety facility – including police, fire and EMS – that voters in Dallas were to consider in the May 2021 election will be put off to a later election.
In 2019, s steering committee of citizens, Dallas City Council members and staff was formed to explore options and give recommendations to the council how to proceed. It recommended pursuing a bond measure. The city council earlier this year agreed to follow that advise and decided to move forward with a campaign for a bond measure to pay for the facility, estimated to cost about $20 million.
The city received a quote from Portland-based architectural firm Mackenzie, which specializes in public safety facilities, of $22,500 to create marketing materials to help with the campaign.
However, city staff recommended waiting until the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic passes.
“Now that our community has started feeling the economic impact of our state’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and considering the potentially severe impact on our business community and citizens in general, staff recommends that we temporarily suspend efforts to move forward with our plans for new public safety facilities,” read a report by Police Chief Tom Simpson and Fire Chief Todd Brumfield presented to the city’s Public Safety Committee, a subcommittee of the Dallas City Council that reviews issues and proposal regarding public safety.
City staff took its recommendation to the committee, and it was approved and forwarded to the full council to consider at it May 4 meeting. City Manager Brian Latta said the approval was unanimous, but members of the committee hoped it was just a postponement, not the end of the proposal. Brumfield and Simpson expressed a similar opinion.
“To be certain, this in no way minimizes the need for the facilities rather, it is presented as a pragmatic and immediate response to the reality of economic change which our community and region will likely be experiencing for the foreseeable future,” the report read.
Latta said the city hasn’t completed a contract with Makenzie for marketing services yet, so it isn’t out any money so far. The chiefs noted in their report that construction costs could increase at a rate of 12 percent per year.
On May 4, the council voted unanimously to postpone the campaign.
“It’s a sad thing, I have to say,” said Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton. “But necessary, I think, in terms of what is going on right now.”
