Darrel Lee Morgan, 79, a beloved member of the community, passed away at his Monmouth residence on May 9, 2021, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Darrel is survived by his former spouse Nancy, his two children Amie and Robert, and his two grandchildren Mekenzie and Jackson.
“The Lord saw you getting tired
And a cure was not to be,
So He put his arms around you
and whispered, “Come with me”
With tearful eyes, we watched you suffer
And saw you fade away,
Although we loved you dearly,
We could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
A beautiful smile at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove
He only takes the best.
It’s lonesome here without you
We miss you so each day,
Our lives aren’t the same
Since you went away.
We’ll meet again someday.”
-Frances Coelho
Never a goodbye, simply a “see you later”.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor Darrel.
