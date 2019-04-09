SALEM — Polk County will appeal a Cherriots Board of Directors decision to decline to submit a grant to help pay for continuing service of the Falls City Direct Connect van.
The van provides free transportation between Falls City and Dallas and Monmouth, and makes stops at grocery stores, doctors’ offices, county offices and veterans services on the route. Currently, the county pays for the van through the Polk County Family & Community Outreach Department. Funding will run out June 30.
“At this time, we plan to file an appeal with (Salem-Keizer) Transit (also known as Cherriots) and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation),” said Brent DeMoe, director of Polk County’s Family & Community Outreach department.
Cherriots board members voted March 28 to decline the grant application that would have helped pay for two years of service. That vote was based on a recommendation from Cherriots Special Transportation Fund Advisory Committee, a group which reviews and ranks applications for the grant, called the Special Transportation Fund. The grant is paid for with federal funds funneled through the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT provides the funding, but relies on Cherriots, the public transportation agency in Marion and Polk counties, to make recommendations for projects in its service area, according to a memo prepared by Ron Harding, the chairman of the Special Transportation Fund Advisory Committee.
“These applications support transportation for seniors and people with disabilities in Marion and Polk counties,” Harding wrote.
At the March 28 board meeting, DeMoe said he believed the advisory committee wasn’t following the guidelines in Cherriots’ Coordinated Transportation Plan when it eliminated the direct connect from funding.
Harding said the plan prioritizes existing service over adding new service with this source of funding.
DeMoe disagreed, but proposed another option: He asked the board to amend the recommendation to give the program the $22,282 left over after the approved grants are paid for.
“We would be more than happy with any amount,” DeMoe said. “Between the city of Falls City and Polk County, we will find a way to do the rest.”
Falls City Direct Connect service began in the fall of 2017, paid for with a grant from Willamette Valley Community Health, the local coordinated care organization for Polk and Marion counties. That funding was for one year. Since November, the county has paid for the service.
“By the time June 30 comes, we will have funded nearly $20,000 out of our own budget,” DeMoe said. “The funding ran out for FCDC in November. I’ve covered it November, December, January, February and March (at) $2,200 a month. We are committed to fund it all the way through June.”
Falls City Mayor Jeremy Gordon said the service is vital to some riders who have no other transportation option. He says the van fulfills the directive of the grant to serve those with disabilities and the elderly.
Gordon also expressed frustration that Cherriots staff members encouraged the county to apply for the grant. He said county and city representative were told Cherriots was looking for partners with innovative ideas.
“We actually should have been discouraged from applying,” he said. “But when we presented, it was a really exciting conversation and it seemed like we were in line with the intent of the Special Transportation Fund.”
Cherriots Board member Colleen Busch said the Coordinated Plan had been revised in 2016. The document is to serve as “a guiding document for (Salem-Keizer Transit) Board of Directors including their Special Transportation Fund Advisory Committee” when considering requests for funding, according to its introduction.
She said the 2009 version listed priorities in the order they should be considered, the first being “maintain current public transportation in rural Marion and Polk Counties.” The direct connect, though it has been operating for longer than a year, would be considered new because it hasn’t been given grant money in the past.
In Busch’s opinion, the 2016 revision allowed for more flexibility.
“When we kept talking about the coordinated plan, I felt like we kept going back to 2009s,” she said.
Other board members disagreed, saying the top priority remains maintaining current service before adding new.
“The first one is maintenance of existing transportation programs and services for the elderly and people with disabilities,” said board member Kathy Lincoln. “The second is expansion of such programs and services and creation is the third after you maintain existing programs and service. It’s not just a local plan. It’s governed by state laws and regulations.”
The board voted to approve the committee’s March 12 recommendation, but board member Steve Evans asked that more options for Falls City be considered, including future distribution of Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund money.
Cherriots General Manager Allan Pollack said STIF resources can be used to enhance service.
“Would Falls City be an enhancement? Could that be an avenue perhaps not at this moment?” Evans asked. “I’m just looking at trying to find creative ways to assist.”
