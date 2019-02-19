Born May 11, 1935, in Vernonia, OR. Died Feb. 3, 2019, in Dallas, OR.
Donna is survived by her husband Brooks Wagner, daughter Rise Cuellar (Erasmo), son Brian Wagner (Linda), and by grandchildren; Elysia Jones (Chad), Marissa Cuellar, Matthew Cuellar, Hugh Hobbs (Amanda), Courtland Wagner, Lindsay Wagner, and Kaylan Jones, along with great grandson Emmett Jones. Memorial Service will be held on Feb 23 at 1:30 pm at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, located at 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas, OR 97338.
In lieu of flowers please consider planting a tree in memory of Donna.
