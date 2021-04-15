Itemizer-Observer Report
DALLAS — In a new twist on an old scam, older adults all across the United States have been duped into handing over cash at their front door, thinking they’re helping a loved one who is in danger.
It happened to a resident of Lake Oswego in October 2020, and the Oregon Department of Justice has reason to believe the same scammers are making their way back to Oregon to scam even more older adults.
In grandparent scams, scammers pose as panicked grandchildren in trouble, calling or sending messages urging you to wire money immediately. They’ll say they need cash to help with an emergency — like paying a hospital bill or needing to leave a foreign country.
The scammers spin tales that pull on the heartstrings and appear to be more effective during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike earlier versions of the scam where callers tell victims they must send money by wire transfer or pre-paid gift cards or other internet transfer, the caller says it’s urgent and they’ll come to the victim’s home to collect the money.
Tips to avoid the scam
• Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story.
• Verify the caller’s identity. Ask questions that a stranger couldn’t answer. Call a phone number for your family member or friend that you know to be genuine. Check the story out with someone else in your family or circle of friends, even if you’ve been told to keep it a secret.
• Don’t send cash, gift cards, or money transfers.
• Never open your door for anyone you don’t know.
• Call the police immediately if you have reason to believe you’ve fallen victim to this scam
