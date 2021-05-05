Itemizer-observer
SALEM — Dallas’ baseball Dragons whipped North Salem-McKay 12-2 on the road Friday for its second win of the season.
The winning pitcher, Emiliano Rocha, came on in relief in the second inning and pitched the rest of the way. He allowed only one hit in his 3-2/3 innings, with the mercy rule shortening the game to five.
Nolan Peterson led the offense with two hits and two runs scored. Also scoring two runs each were Luke Hess, Chase Brushe and Kaden Moore.
Dallas (2-6, 1-3 Mid-Willamette Conference) scored seven runs in the fifth inning, helped by three walks and four hit batters. Dallas first victory came on April 19 against league opponent South Albany. The game was close, 9-8.
Sophomore Rocha’s performance was a highlight in the game, said Dragon coach Keeton Luther.
“Rocha coming in and closing the door was huge for us,” Luther said. “He is a young arm that we are very excited about for the future. He competes with every pitch and has the edge on the mound you seek as a coach.”
Dallas followed the win with a loss to 6A opponent McNary on Monday.
The Dragons have a busy week, starting on Wednesday (today) with a home game against Silverton. On Friday, Dallas faces West Albany, and then on Monday will play at Central. Tuesday, the Dragons battle Crescent Valley on the road in a double-header.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.