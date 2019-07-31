Another Krazy Dayz has come and gone. Sheila Peirce and Jeremy Teal led the charges for Dallas’ annual festival after the Dallas Area Visitors Center relinquished organization of city events earlier this year.
It was great to see some familiar faces — including Chelsea Teal — and lots of new faces.
This was particularly evident in the Krazy Dayz parade on Saturday morning. Everyone was thrown for a loop when it was discovered the parade route was going in reverse this year, starting on Main Street and back up Jefferson. Some businesses were disappointed to not have the parade finish in its traditional place, and it did create a backup when the start of the parade ran into the remainder of floats, but it gave businesses and spectators on Main Street the chance to see the energy and enthusiasm of the start rather than the finish.
The community came out in force to support the parade — we’re guessing lowering the cost of entry was a factor — with some entries from our surrounding communities. It was great to see horses — and miniature horses — back in the procession. The floats were clearly thought out and well-executed. We imagine it made for tough judging! We so enjoyed everyone’s efforts.
We also were happy to see our downtown businesses reviving sidewalk sales. It was great to walk all around downtown and see something to do.
Thank you to all in the community who made Krazy Dayz successful this year. We’re excited for the changes. We know some lessons have been learned, and we are confident it will continue to get better each year.
