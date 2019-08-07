Fair main stage offers music and more

The Les Schwab Main Stage at the Polk County Fair will be host to comedy, music, magic and a talent show at the 2019 edition of the event “Tractor Wheels & Cowboy Heels.”
This year, Fair Manager Tina Andersen brought in two new musical acts, one of which, Dusty Rhoades Band, might be on the verge of its big break. The band is the headliner on Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m.
“They just signed a national contract, but still agreed to come here,” said Tina Andersen, fair manager. “They play country music, but they have great stuff of their own, so I asked them not to be a cover band, but to play their own stuff. I’m really excited about them coming in because they are a really good band.”
Andersen said this may be the only year they will play the Polk County Fair stage.
“It will probably be the only time we can afford them,” she said.
The other newcomer is Evan Egerer, who is a Christian rock artist from Portland. Andersen said he’s also on the upswing. He plays at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
“He’s really popular,” Andersen said.
Back and bigger for its second year is Friday night’s talent show. This year, organizers have added a children’s division.
“They are doing children, youth and adults and they doing it all in one night, so it’ll be one big show,” Andersen said.
The children’s talent showcase begins at 5 p.m. The youth division begins at 6:30, and the adult showcase is at 8.
The talent show returned last year with a new sponsor after a few years off.
“It went really well,” Andersen said. “The women’s club out of Monmouth is sponsoring it, and they have done such a great job.”
Main stage schedule
Thursday
1 p.m. — Oregon Old Time Fiddlers
2:30 p.m. — Patsy Cline Tribute
4 p.m. — The Zaniac Comedy Show — Alex Zerbe
6 p.m. — Evan Egerer
8 p.m.— Trevor Tagle
Friday
1:30 p.m. — 4-H Monster Cookie Contest
3:30 p.m. — The Zaniac Comedy Show — Alex Zerbe
5 p.m.— Children’s Talent Showcase
6:30 p.m. — Youth Talent Showcase
8 p.m. — Adult Talent Showcase
Saturday
10:30 a.m. — Beautiful Baby Contest
Noon — France School of Dance
1:30 p.m. — 4-H Fashion Show & Performing Arts, followed by static and shooting sports awards
3 p.m. — Starr Studios Dance Group
4:30 p.m. — The Zaniac Comedy Show — Alex Zerbe
6 p.m. — Open Class Awards Ceremony
8 p.m. — Dusty Rhoades Band
