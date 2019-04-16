FALLS CITY — Falls City City Councilor Charlie Flynn submitted his resignation from office Thursday after taking a job that conflicts with the council meeting time.
“Councilor Flynn, positive for him, got a new job. However, the hours are 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday,” said Falls City Mayor Jeremy Gordon at the council’s meeting Thursday. “He approached (City Manager) Mac (Corthell) and I basically ready to resign. He didn’t think it would be fair to ask us to move our time.”
Gordon said he didn’t want to formalize Flynn’s resignation until he brought it up to council to discuss changing the meeting time to accommodate.
“I don’t want anybody to feel any pressure, but if we can reasonably (move the meeting), it would have to be a Friday evening or during the day during the week,” he said.
Council members said Friday nights wouldn’t be a good time to schedule the monthly council meetings, and holding them during the day may prevent residents from attending.
Gordon said the council will now have to replace Flynn.
“The next step as a council is we’ll need to put it out there and appoint somebody,” he said. “We’ll have to figure out a process.”
He suggested the council discuss it after Corthell brings the council options on moving forward with the replacement.
Coincidently, the council moved its meeting day to the second Monday of each month.
Councilor Dennis Sickles requested the move to the second Wednesday of the month due to scheduling conflicts with his job as Falls City School District’s athletic director.
“Wednesday nights are much better for me for my athletic director stuff because typically I don’t have ball games on Wednesday nights,” Sickles said. “On Thursdays and Fridays, I do.”
Councilor Tony Meier said Wednesdays would be difficult for him to make due to a farmers market in Corvallis that he attends as a vendor.
Councilor Jennifer Drill suggested Monday nights, which the council agreed to in a unanimous vote.
The next council meeting is May 13 at 6 p.m. at the Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.