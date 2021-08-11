Celebration of Life for Fred Hardin will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug, 21st at Valley Life Center, 1795 SE Miller Rd, Dallas, OR 97338. RSVP by calling or texting 503-831-1505 or gossettlynn@yahoo.com. This event will be live-streamed at valleylife.love/events. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
