PORTLAND — Another Polk County resident has died of COVID-19, bringing the total deaths from the disease in the county to five, according to the Oregon Health Authority's update on Saturday.
Polk County experienced a rise in positive cases last week. The county now has 82 people who have tested positive.
According to Polk County Public Health, that is primarily due to an outbreak in a long-term care facility.
The fifth person to die in Polk County is a 92-year-old woman in Polk County, who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 7 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions. She is the state's 127th death from COVID-19.
Statewide, two other people died, raising the state’s death toll to 127, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday.
Oregon’s 125th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 8 and died on May 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 126th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Linn County, who tested positive on April 19 and died on May 2 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon Health Authority reported 79 new confirmed cases and 13 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 to bring the state total to 3,160.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (6), Clatsop (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (2), Lane (1), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (37), Multnomah (24), Polk (2), Umatilla (4), Washington (6), Yamhill (2).
Note: The number of hospitalizations in the 30–39 age group dropped by one. During routine data reconciliation, a person was determined not to have been hospitalized during their COVID-19 illness.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
