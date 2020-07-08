Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — It’s been a little more than a year since construction started on The Gate Community Youth Center, and more than a decade since the faith-based nonprofit was established.
“We’ve been around 15 years and during those 15 years, we’ve been providing services for kids in borrowed spaces,” said Joyce Wahl, executive director.
The 11,000-square-foot center has a gym, game and study area and commercial kitchen.
The official opening is July 10, but The Gate had a soft opening last week, so youth in middle and high school could try it out.
“We’ve never done summer programming because we’ve always partnered with the school district, but when we have a new building and the kids have been away from each other since March, we just wanted to do what we could to provide what we can,” Wahl said. “(We wanted to) provide opportunities for them to have face-to-face contact with one another — socially distanced.”
Last year, nearly 250 students participated in one or more of the programs at The Gate, Wahl said.
That includes a post-high school mentoring program and ACCESS Youth Group.
Nathan Hibbard, 14, participates in ACCESS and took some time to play pool at the new center on Thursday with his brothers.
“It’s really nice,” Howard said. “There are more TVs, there’s a gym to play in. That’s the biggest thing.”
Ben Bobeda is board president and runs the ACCESS group.
“It’s exciting to see kids come in,” Bobeda said.
The kitchen is one of the best commercial kitchens he has seen, he said.
“The Bible is clear about meeting real needs while sharing our faith,” Bobeda said.
Part of that is making sure kids are fed while they are there and that they can take home whatever is left.
The mission of The Gate is to “provide academic, social, recreational and spiritual opportunities for youth in a place where they are known, encouraged to learn and grow and experience Christ’s unconditional love.”
Having kids in the building while adhering to state mandates to slow the spread of the coronavirus is not without its challenges.
“There are protocols we have in place,” Wahl said. “The spacing of the chairs around the video game, and we play in the gym. We cannot play contact sports. We play pickleball and badminton and four square. We wash our hands first, wash the ball and we sanitize after each group of kids plays.”
She said they keep numbers between 20 and 30 kids at a time, partly “to assure as well as we can that all of the protocols are being followed.
And just in case someone comes in without a mask, there is a stack of clean ones waiting at the front desk.
The Gate is open to youth in middle and high school and Wahl wants everyone to feel welcome.
“It’s always our goal to make sure that everyone is accepted and feels comfortable there,” she said. “We have a goldmine of ethnicities in Independence and we really want to honor that.”
Community Youth Center
The Gate is located at 1501 Monmouth St.
The facility is open Tuesdays and Thursday afternoons, but that may change depending on state health guidelines.
More information may be found at TheGateYouth.org or by contacting Joyce Wahl at info@thegateyouth.org or 503-837-1243.
