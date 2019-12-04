Adam went home to the Lord after a sudden and unexpected passing in Minnesota. Adam truly gave the highest gift a humanitarian can give as an organ donor by giving of himself so others could live a better life. He is survived by his mother Melissa Eggers, of Spokane, Washington; father Charles Eggers, of Burnsville, Minnesota; and long-time girlfriend Autumn Ahartz, in Minnesota. For those that remember Adam, please send your prayers and wrap his and your family in love.
The Adam Eggers Memorial Fund has been set up at WSECU — Washington State Employee Credit Union. If you would like to help, please call the credit union, 1-800-562-0999.
Services will be held privately in Burnsville, followed by a blessing ceremony in Spokane, Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.