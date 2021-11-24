Adira Valentine Hills, an adorable bundle of snuggles and smiles, was born on Valentine’s Day 2021 to Darleen and Josh Hills. Over the first few months of her life, Adira’s parents started noticing that something wasn’t quite right. After a pediatric specialist’s observation, Adira was diagnosed with a Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare, incurable genetic disorder that affects movements and motions.
Adira was a little fighter, and insisted on being the happy, smiling baby that her parents and siblings came to adore, despite the tough break that life handed her. In the few short months of her life, she faced more than most people do in many decades, but managed to do so with uncanny courage, winning the heart of every person she met with her legendary smile.
Adira’s memory will be cherished by everyone who was fortunate enough to meet her, including her parents, siblings and extended family, as well as the countless friends she made along the way. Though restricted to a tragically short life, Adira’s courage and determination to remain cheerful no matter what are an inspiration to us all.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for Adira’s family. For memories, condolences videos and many photos, please visit at FarnstromMortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.