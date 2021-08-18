Agnes Fredricks, 87, Dallas, passed away Saturday, July 31 in Salem.
Agnes Lillian Smith was born Nov. 22, 1933, in Salem to Fred Griffith and Edythe Mae (Jones) Smith. She grew up in and attended school in Salem. Agnes attended nursing school in Los Angeles for a short time and briefly lived in Portland.
On Nov. 7, 1952, Agnes married Delbert Eugene Fredricks at Rosedale, and they were blessed with their three daughters: Candace, Cheryl, and Colleen.
For many years, Agnes was an active member of the Dallas Food Bank and at First Christian Church, Dallas. She was also a known doll maker and sold her handmade porcelain arts around the Willamette Valley.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Delbert; parents Fred and Edythe; stepfather Leonard Schultz; and sister Mable Stevens.
Agnes is survived by her daughters Candace Lowry, West Salem; Cheryl (Pat) Klee, Halliday, North Dakota; and Colleen (Joe) Pinner; Mesa, Arizona; 10 grandchildren: Sarah (Les McCloud) Lowry, Dallas; Jennifer Lowry, West Salem; Katie (Elliott) Goldstein, Rogue River; Courtney Klee, Halliday, North Dakota; Shaun Klee, Grand Island, Nebraska; Obadiah (Jennifer) Pinner, Chandler, Arizona; Josiah Pinner, San Tan Valley, Arizona; Hannah Pinner, Levi Pinner, both of Mesa, Arizona; and Amanda (fiancé Bryan Kramer), Tempe, Arizona; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters Frieda Doyle, Florence; Frances Gaines; Jacksonville, Florida; Mary Odenheimer, Piedmont, California; Carole Trimble, Escondido, California; and Sharon Roth, Silver Lake.
Funeral services have already been held. Interment is at the Dallas Cemetery.
Bollman Funeral Home in Dallas handled the arrangements.
