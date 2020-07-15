Albert James Haskins passed away in Independence, OR at the age of 62 on July 10, 2020. Albert was born April 10, 1958 in Salem, Oregon to Elbert and Linda Haskins. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family.
Albert James Haskins
April 10, 1958 – July 10, 2020
