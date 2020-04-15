Alda Scharf, of Perrydale, passed away at the age of 100, of natural causes. She was pre-deceased in 2015 by her husband of 69 years, Bob Scharf. She is survived by their three children John Scharf (wife Charlotte), Jay Scharf and Pam Scharf; two grandsons, Jason (Anna) Scharf and Justin (Sarah) Scharf; and four great grandchildren, Robert, Megan, Garrett and Grady.
Wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend, she was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.
A private family graveside service has been held. A celebration of life is being planned for this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.