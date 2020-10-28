Alvin William Walker, 62, a lifelong resident of Dallas died Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home. He was born in Dallas the son of William Allen and Betty Louise Wilkinson Walker on December 24, 1957. Alvin was a part of the Dallas High School graduating class of 1976. He worked for the Muir & McDonald Tannery for 25 years and retired when it closed. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his kids and grandkids. He also enjoyed doing yardwork for some of the residents of Dallas. He was known for riding his bike downtown smoking a cigar and his hat on backwards.
He is survived by his daughter Jody Walker and son Casey Walker, grandchildren Taylynn, Neider and Jayden along with six siblings of the Walker family.
A gathering will be held at 2:00pm Friday, November 6th in the Dallas Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
