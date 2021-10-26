Andrea J. Schonblom “Drebe,” age 53, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, 2021, in the home of her father, Jon Schonblom of Dallas, Oregon.
Andrea graduated from the University of Oregon in 1990 with a BS in communication, though she took much pride in her floristry, crafting, family, and friends—things anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her wouldn’t hesitate to compliment.
She excelled at grammar and literature and was a persistent reminder that it is “sneaked” and not “snuck.” She called crane flies “dancing bugs,” and she called her children by the wrong names. Andrea was an expert at the invisible piano; a diligent sponsor of A1 Steak Sauce; and her own personal comedian.
Giving to others was Andrea’s way of life. Whether it was the dinners she cooked, the floral arrangements she made, the rocks she painted, or the blankets she sewed, she didn’t reserve any of it for herself. Andrea couldn’t help but invite in missionaries and offer them what she could, though she had no interest in exploring new religions.
She was a strong believer that fear and pride were no reason to refrain from kindness—though she wasn’t really bothered by either. She simply believed in doing the right thing, even at the expense of dignity. If people scammed or stole, Andrea promised that they had a reason for what they did. Otherwise, she trusted that karma would make amends.
Andrea was loved dearly by both her family and a host of lifelong friends who supported and cared for her in times of triumph and tragedy. She was a prideful and adoring mother of three children; her eldest, with a head large enough to offset his balance; her second, who forced her to memorize the number for poison control; and her youngest, who would only stop sucking her thumb for $200 cash. Andrea always made certain to provide the best life for her children no matter the circumstances.
Andrea is survived by her father John Schonblom; her sisters Lisa Pilot, Gwen Forman, and Michelle Kelley; her children Justin, Dylan, and Chandler Hartenberger; as well as countless other nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Andrea is now peacefully reunited with her mother Charmaine Schonblom in Bradford, Pennslyvania. Caring for the family is Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.
