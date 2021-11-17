Ann Faye Fast passed away on November 3, 2021, the day which would have been her 65th wedding anniversary with Walt Quiring who preceded her in death.
Ann was born March 27, 1929, in Meade, Kansas, the daughter of a Mennonite minister and the 10th of 12 siblings. She endured a difficult childhood after an injury to her foot at age 6. The resulting bone infection required multiple surgeries and years- long stays away from home for treatment and recovery. Ann had a great deal of compassion for the suffering of others, and was a strong believer in the power of prayer – her family always knew she was fervently praying for them.
At age 24 she was ready for a new start. After a visit to Oregon, she decided to move here and convinced her parents and younger siblings to join her. Not long after, she met Walt Quiring at a basketball game, and they soon began their lives together.
Ann was the epitome of organization. She truly enjoyed housekeeping and her pantry shelves were always stocked with a colorful array of home-canned goods. She loved baking and her pies were especially delicious. These skills were put to good use when she served as household staff for Antoinette Hatfield during Senator Mark Hatfield’s tenure as governor of Oregon. Later she worked at the Salem Dermatology Clinic as a doctor’s assistant.
Throughout her life Ann took great pleasure in the natural beauty of Oregon. She and Walt loved camping and hiking and instilled a love of the outdoors in their two children.
Always a supportive and loving wife, when Walt was struck with Parkinson’s disease, her tender and attentive care of him was exemplary. She was also a loving partner to her second husband Frank Fast who preceded her in death.
Ann is survived by her daughter Carmen Vetter and her husband Dan; and son Royce and his wife Teresa. She loved her four grandchildren, Jonathan Vetter and his wife Ling, Devon Quiring and his wife Mallorie, Trenton Quiring and his wife Erica, Kacie Engel and her husband Andrew, and five great grandchildren, Vivia Vetter, Allison Quiring, Noah Quiring, Ava Engel, and Hazel Quiring. She is also survived by her two remaining brothers Vernon Harms and Harold Harms.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dallas Retirement Village Resident Benevolence Fund. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the arrangements. www.dallastribute.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.