Annette Louise Tornblade Blair was born on Oct. 20, 1940, in Forest Grove. Her parents were Stanley Andre Tornblade and Millicent Cason Roberts Tornblade, who lived in Cherry Grove until they moved to their farm in nearby Patton Valley Oregon.
Both Annette’s grandparents, her sister Susan, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins resided in the valley, giving her a rich family heritage which continued into her marriage to Donald M. Blair on Dec. 19, 1959 at Cherry Grove Baptist Church. Annette was a committed wife, mother, and grandmother.
In, 1997, Annette and Don moved out of the valley to Mulino to provide a Biblical education for their four children at North Clackamas Christian School in Oregon City. Her great-grandfather, Adonirum Judson Cason, had homesteaded around Oregon City after coming over the Applegate Trail with his family in the spring of 1843.
Annette attended Clackamas Community College in 1980 and received her associate of nursing. She worked in care homes and Willamette Valley Hospital for a few years before her aging parents came to live with them until their deaths in 1990. Following those events, Annette and Don moved to Rickreall, expanding their 20-year business with their son and son-in-law. She continued to manage her parents’ tree farm, had a passion for gardening, and tremendously enjoyed their many grandchildren until the day of her passing and going home to Jesus on Jan. 29, 2020.
Annette is survived by her husband Donald M. Blair; her children Dawnette M. Johnson, Matthew S. Blair, William A. Blair, Rosemary J. Gillette and their spouses Brent Johnson, Sue Blair, Toni Blair, and Robert Gillette. Also surviving, her sister Susan J. Hansen. And the sunshine of Annette’s last few decades, her grandchildren: Gabriel Gillette, Brendan Johnson, Caleb Gillette, Alexandria Gillette, Anton Johnson, Boaz Blair, Josiah Gillette, Cambria Blair, Caedman Blair, Adelaine “Addie” Gillette, Magdalene Grace Blair, Jacob Gillette, Maggie Beth Frost (Blair), and Abby Blair.
Annette’s family held a private remembrance of her.
