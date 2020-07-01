DALLAS – The Dallas Aquatic Center reopened to the public on June 24, with some restrictions in place.
Swimming is by reservation only, and for 50 minutes at a time. There are recreational swims, group lessons or water aerobics at this time.
“There temporary practices will last for varying lengths of time,” read a notice to center users. “Due to physical distancing guidelines, all patrons must reserve pool space in the pool they would like to exercise in for 50 minutes at a time.”
Social distancing measures require that users are assigned an area of the pool to use and must remain there until the 50 minutes are up.
“We will be allowing for 50 minutes of exercise and then everyone will have to get out and leave to allow for the next group to come in,” the notice read. “We will re-evaluate these practices weekly and make adjustments as needed.”
Locker rooms are closed, so users are asked to arrive ready for the pool. Showers following exercise will be available on the pool deck.
“Everyone will enter through the east front doors and exit trough the west doors,” the notice read.
All users are required to wear masks when not in the pool and remain 6 feet from other swimmers.
The new hours of operation are: Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed Sunday.
To find sign up links to reserve time at the pool, go to dallas.gov.
