Arlene was born in Milwaukie, Wisconsin, the youngest of 4 children born to Ralph V. Boord and Edith (Blystone) Boord. Arlene was raised in Pennsylvania, where her dad was a coal miner and she met her first husband John Rocak. They married in 1952 in Uniontown Penn. and soon after moved to the Binghamton N.Y. area when John found a white collar job away from the mining industry. Daughter Diane was born there in 1954 and 3 years later, they moved to Greene, N.Y., where they built their first house and son Tim was born. Arlene was an active mother—working as an administrative secretary in the schools to help with expenses, while still being on the same schedule as her children so she could be there for them. She helped with homework, played badminton and softball in the back yard, participated in a bowling league, played pinochle with friends, cooked, baked and kept an impeccable house.
After the kids were raised and independent, Arlene embraced the next chapter of her life when she and John divorced in 1980 and Arlene moved to Binghamton, N.Y. She courageously faced life as a single woman, learning new skills and choosing a new path in life. Arlene met Victor Ellison who showed her great love and appreciation, winning her heart. Arlene and Vic married in 1983 in Binghamton N.Y., and they spent 11 happy years together, until Vic’s death in 1994. Arlene loved Vic and extended her love to his children and grandchildren. Vic’s fight with cancer came too soon and affected Arlene deeply.
Once again embracing life as a single woman, Arlene retired from Greene Central Schools in 1996 and moved to Oregon to be near her children and grandchildren. She settled in Dallas, Oregon, living in Meadow Creek Village until worsening dementia and a spinal fracture necessitated she move into a Blue Haven Memory Care apartment late in 2020.
Arlene formed many friendships in Dallas. She survived a fight with cancer and delighted in being there for her children, 4 grandchildren and a 19-month-old great grandson. She loved dancing with friends at the Eagles club, walking, golfing, traveling, sailing, movie night with her lady friends and her involvement with St. Thomas Church.
Arlene is survived by daughter Diane (David) Dery, son Tim (Dawn) Rocak and grandchildren Justin (Sarah) Dery, Brett (Michelle) Dery, Catherine Rocak and Rebekah Rocak. Arlene was a kind and generous woman who was always there for family and friends. After her soulmate, Victor, passed away Arlene’s home was filled with angels of all descriptions, winged reminders that he was always with her. Now reunited, she is one too.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to St. Thomas Episcopal Church 1486 SW Levens St. Dallas, OR
Due to the pandemic, an outdoor memorial service is planned for summer 2022.
