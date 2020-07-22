Arnold (Arnie) Lee Pederson was born August 21st, 1950 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Walter Lorence Pederson and Agnes Ellen Anderson. In 1952, Arnie’s family moved to Hasty, Minnesota. The family moved to Salem, Oregon in the spring of 1957 when he was seven years old. He graduated from McNary High School in 1969. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Quebec, Canada for two years. He married, Linda LuAnn Lamping, September 27th, 1975 in the Cardston, Alberta, Temple. Arnie and Linda purchased a small farm and moved to Dallas, Oregon in 1976.
Arnie started working at a young age. First at Lake Labish horse stables, then at Ron Browns Beaver Farm on Radiant Drive in Salem. Next, he worked as a boat builder with Fred Thermon, then became a plumber with Jerry VanGorkem. He joined Judson’s Plumbing as an apprentice and worked many years for them. He earned his Journeyman’s License to become a certified plumber through Chemeketa Community College. He joined Meier Plumbing in Rickreall, Oregon. In March of 2004 he started, A. Pederson’s Plumbing Inc., his three sons have all joined him in the plumbing business.
Arnie loved his family farm. He and Linda moved the house from the corner of Ash and Howe in Dallas out to the farm on a Sunday morning in 1981. Arnie rebuilt and updated the entire home with help from family and friends. He enjoyed raising beef cattle and hay in the fields. He built a large pond with help from a good friend and stocked it with trout for the children to catch. He helped his children raise 4-H and FFA project animals for many years.
Arnie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in positions/callings including Branch President, Scout Leader, Ward Clerk and various other positions throughout the years.
Arnie loved to fish on the Oregon Coast, hunt in the Blue Mountains of Eastern Oregon and hike in the Eagle Cap Wilderness with the Boy Scouts and his sons. In retirement he enjoyed an ultimate outdoor experience in Alaska by visiting the 49th state with family and friends.
Arnie is survived by his wife, Linda and seven children, Kenneth (Jodi), Laura (Joseph), David (Charlene), Steven (Felicia), Rebecca (Brad), Michelle and Katie. He is also survived by his brother, Charles. His grandchildren Elli, Trent, Alyssa, Raegan, Wyatt, Bennett, Maxine, Allyson, Weston, One on the way and many nieces, nephews and close friends. He will be greatly missed by so many as he was an amazing, devoted and deeply loved husband, father and grandfather.
Viewing will be from 4:00 to 8:00pm Friday, July 25th in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. A graveside service will begin at 2:00pm Saturday, July 26th in the Dallas Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com
