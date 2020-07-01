Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Independence
Nicholas Antonio Cuellar, 40, of Independence, near S. Main and I Streets on May 28 for failure to appear.
Jesus Trujillo, 44, of Independence, in the 100 block of Grand Street on May 28 for parole violation.
Steven E. Hurd, 62, of Independence, near Monmouth and S. 12th Streets on May 29 for disorderly conduct.
Gerald Edward Heinz, 54, of Independence, near Monmouth St. and S. 12th Streets on May 29 for disorderly conduct.
Nicole Martina Romero, 33, of Salem, in the 1600 block Monmouth Street on May 30 for driving while suspended.
Tirso Cardoza Ausencio, 39, of Independence, near Monmouth and S. 11th Streets for driving while suspended.
Julian Benjamin Garcia, 37, of Monmouth, near Hoffman and Gun Club Roads on May 30 for second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault, harassment, menacing, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, interference with making a report and third-degree theft.
Bradley Garrett Goddard, 31, of Salem, near Walnut Street and Butler on May 31 for probation violation.
Christopher Aaron Cannon, 39, of Independence, in the 700 block of Wisteria on June 4 for harassment.
Desiree Suzette Boyd, 40, of Independence, near Monmouth and 10th Streets on June 5 for failure to appear, warrant.
Roverto Cortes Alvarada, 40, of Woodburn, near S. Main and I Streets on DUII, .17 percent.
Nicholas Alexandro Gloria, 40, of Salem, in the 4500 block Independence Hwy on June 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Geiler Manuel Rivera Aguirre, 19, of Independence, in the 400 Block of Monmouth Street on June 14 for minor in possession, alcohol.
Kristopher Douglas Jewett, 31, of Independence, near S. Main and G Streets, on June 16 on a warrant.
Daniel Warren Lander, 67, of Independence, in the 100 Block of S. Ninth Street, on June 18 for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and third-degree criminal mischief.
Michael Edwin Glover, 52, of Gresham, at Riverview Park. 50 C St., on June 18 for fourth-degree assault, harassment.
Kenneth Todd Smalley, 39, of Albany, near Mooney Street and Stryker Road, on June 18 for driving while suspended.
Roy Gene Ernsperger, Jr., 54, of Independence, in the 0-99 block of S. Gun Club Road, on June 20 on a warrant.
Monmouth
Jacob R. Woods, 45, transient, on June 20 on a warrant, interfering with an officer and third-degree escape.
Allan Wenderski, 36, of Monmouth on June 24 for fourth-degree assault.
Tamara Lynn Happe, 59, of Monmouth on June 24 for menacing and first-degree bias crime.
Ryan Aaron Aumiller, 28, of Monmouth on June 27 for parole violation.
