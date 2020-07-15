Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Independence
Juan Erik Mendoza, 22, of Salem, in the 1400 block of Falcon Loop on June 21 for driving while suspended.
Phoenix Jack-Morales, 18, of Monmouth, in the 1600 block of Monmouth Street on June 22 for third-degree theft, shoplifting.
Ivan Carmona, 33, of Momouth, at 555 S. Main St. on June 22 for a warrant.
Kori Anthony Welch, 35, of Independence, in the 200 block of S. 7th Street on June 24 for second-degree criminal mischief.
Pedro Miguel Tecpile, 19, of Albany, near S. Main and G Streets, on June 26 for less than possession of less than 1 oz of marijuana under 21.
Zakary Michael Girtman, 20, of Independence, in the 100 block of S. Main St, on June 27 for minor in possession.
Joseph Luna Delgado, Jr., 57, of Dallas, in the 100 block of Monmouth Street, on June 28 on a warrant.
Colton James Black, 26, of Sisters, in the 1600 block of Monmouth Street, on June 29 on a warrant.
Jonathan Osvaldo Palma, 30, of Independence, near Monmouth and S. 9th Streets, on July 1 for driving while suspended.
Kyle Jefferey Casey, 24, transient, near S. Fourth and C Streets, on July 1 for parole violation.
Larry Raymond Dowell, 25, of Falls City, near S 5th and G Streets, on July 2 for a warrant.
Diego Israel Cisneros, 18, of Independence, in the 300 block of B Street, on July 6 on two counts of interfering with a police officer.
Trissya Nicholle Holland, 44, of Independence, near F and S. 8th Streets, on July 6 for failure to carry/present an operators license.
