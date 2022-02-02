Arthur Ellis Tidey

Feb. 13, 1932 – Jan. 13, 2022
Arthur went to his home in heaven on Jan. 13, 2022.
He was born in Havre, Montana, on Feb. 10, 1932, the temperature outside that night was negative 40 degrees.
Arthur’s parents owned and operated a popular restaurant, then sold it and bought a drive-in restaurant in Billings, Montana, which flourished until World War II began, which caused the loss of customers. So, the family moved to Los Angeles, California, where they all got jobs at 20th Century Fox. Arthur’s father did handiwork, his mother worked in an office and Arthur washed dishes in the cafe.
Arthur started school and was placed in an advanced class, he continued his education and graduated from the University High School. While attending school at the age of 15, Arthur lost his beloved mother to cancer. After graduation, Arthur attended the Don Martin School of radio and television, which led to an exciting and successful 20-year career in broadcasting. In 1963 he interviewed President Kennedy at Point Magoo, five months before the president’s death. He also interviewed Richard Nixon and John Wooden.
Arthur enjoyed sports plus attended and reported play-by-play games. Arthur won a top statewide award for local news from the Associated Press. During this time Arthur got married and fathered a daughter and two sons.
Arthur then began taking real estate courses and graduating from USC, he began a successful 22-year career in real estate as a broker where he was the owner of his company. In 1984 he was named realtor of the year in the Ventura multiple listing service.
Arthur carried a 4.0 grade average through numerous college creative writing courses and he launched his next career as a screenwriter where he finished two scripts and began a third one.
After Arthur’s wife passed away, he met Esther Siville at the First United Methodist Church in Ventura, California. She had lost her husband to cancer also. They learned to know each other and were married a year later in the church.
In 1997 they moved to Oregon to be near family. They attended Christchurch Methodist and Presbyterian in Monmouth. Arthur and Esther took 50-plus hour classes to become Stephen Ministers. Through the years Arthur spent many hours with people in need where he provided friendship and encouragement.
They joined the First United Methodist Church in Salem where Arthur was ready to help where needed. He and Esther helped serve communion, usher and be of service. A quote from a church member, “It was always a joy to work with Arthur and attend meetings when he was giving a presentation. I enjoyed his wonderful humor and dedication to the Lord and to be of service to others.”
Arthur realized there was a need to raise money for the missionaries around the world. He started the mission cafe where various teas and coffee drinks were prepared and served. Women and men provided desserts to go along with the delicious drinks.
Arthur and Esther joined the Emeritus Society at Western Oregon University, an association for adults to share intellectual pursuit from lectures and field trips. Arthur served as co-president for the group for two years.
Arthur is survived by his wife Esther; daughter Karen; sons Brian and Craig; and stepsons Dean and Ryan. He is also survived by two grandsons and three granddaughters.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
