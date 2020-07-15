Polk County Historical Society
The great Willamette River flood of December 1861 caused havoc up and down the Willamette Valley. But it created the greatest degree of damage at Independence.
The first settlers of Independence built along the river bank at the north end of today’s Independence. This was on the Thorpe donation land claim.
Not that they didn’t have warning that the water might rise. Author Sidney Newton, former mayor of Independence, in his history on the town recounts that the local Indians told the first settlers of a flood in some years earlier that had swept away horses grazing fields as far away as what later became Dallas. Some early farmers found driftwood in fields miles from the river.
The weather that fall was wet and cold. The usual fall rain started in late October and continued through the middle of November. Heavy snowfall was recorded in the Cascade Mountains and in the coast range.
In the latter part of November, a warm front raised the temperature and brought heavy rain in the mountains. The snow melted.
By the first week in December, the Willamette River rose and flooded most of Independence.
Cora Hubbard, in her recorded history of the early-day Independence, said “a person could row a boat across the entire Thorpe’s Town of Independence (today’s North Independence).”
All the warehouses on the river bank, along with the docks and the ferry, were swept away or ruined. J.B.V. Butler’s warehouse was full of wheat. It flooded. The wheat swelled and destroyed the building. Newton quotes pioneers as saying that hominy was a favorite dish for weeks afterward.
The Israel Hedges family decided to wait out the flood, but water came up and swept the house off its foundation. It hung up at the river bank on huge fir trees. The family grabbed blankets and crawled into the trees. The house floated into the river and the family was rescued the following day.
Other families in town were driven from their homes. Some moved upstairs until the water receded.
One woman had a hen that was sitting on a batch of eggs. She moved the eggs, their nest and the mother hen into an iron kettle and hung it from an upstairs rafter. She fed the hen out of a tin soup ladle on the wall. Most of the eggs hatched.
The flood persuaded residents to urge Henry Hill, who owned the land claim to the South of the original town site, to plat a new, higher and dryer Independence on his land. He waited until 1867 and then did so. Henry Hill’s town site, which was South of Ash Creek, was developed. The old Independence and the new Independence were merged at incorporation in 1885.
Some of the riverfront commercial properties were rebuilt after the 1861 flood. But they were inundated again in a flood in 1890. That, and the decline in the river traffic, led to abandonment of the riverfront property. That which was busy commercial and industrial property in Independence’s early days today is a city park and farmland.
For some years there were two school districts in Independence — One for Henry Hill’s town of Independence and the other for Thorpe’s town of Independence. They were merged into School District No. 29 in 1890.
Information in this article is from the Library of the Polk County Historical Society. The society’s library and museum, located at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Rickreall, is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. each day, except Sundays, Mondays and holidays. Admission: Adults, $5; seniors age 62 and old, $4; children ages 6 to 17, $1; and children younger than 6, centenarians and society members, free.
