Barbara Eleanor Abbott was born on May 21, 1936 in Stockport, Ohio, to her parents William Donald Penrose and Lavina Aldine Wggins. She was the oldest of three daughters. Barbara was raised in Ohio and Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was married to Loyd (Bud) Abbott in April 1961. Barbara called Oregon home after Bud retired from the Air Force in 1976. Before succumbing to a stroke and dementia, Barbara was an active member of the V.F.W Auxiliary in Willamina and the American Legion Auxiliary in Sheridan, a beautiful painter, an avid reader, and loved to crochet and quilt.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, husband, son James and daughter Dorothy. She is survived by her children Doris, Belinda, Brenda, Verne, and John (Connie), 37 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a time and place still to be determined in the future. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
