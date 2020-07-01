It’s that time of year when we gather in neighborhoods and put on fireworks displays in our driveways and on sidewalks.
Unfortunately, those will be the only displays available, at least until later in the summer or fall. But that doesn’t mean we should do anything dangerous to make up for the lack of a big show.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office released its yearly reminder “Keep it legal. Keep it Safe” and the list of the “Four Bs” for fireworks safety.
See the story on A8 for full details. Most tips the OSFM offers are common sense, but it never hurts to be reminded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.