Beatrice Mae Steele, born Oct. 6 1929, went to be with Jesus Oct. 26, 2020.
She and Bill Steele were the owners the KFC in Dallas, Newberg, and McMinnville.
Bea is survived by her sister, Shirley Estrada of Cottage Grove, Oregon, and their five children and their families, about 70 in all.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, of 70 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Northwest Christian Church of Newberg on April 24 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.