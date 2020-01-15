Betty A. “Midge” Lewis passed away on January 20 at the age of 88. She was born in Ogden, Utah. Midge met and married Bernard Lewis while they both served in the U.S. Army. She had worked as a nurse and worked with her husband remodeling homes. Midge loved gardening and teaching guitar.
Betty is preceded in death by her three sons, Michael, Patrick and Daniel. She is survived by her husband Bernard “Barney”Lewis, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. At her request, no services will be held. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is serving the family.
