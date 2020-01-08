Betty Gail Scott was born to John William Lee and Florence Faye Lasiter on July 7, 1950.
Gail graduated 1968 from Eureka High School, and moved to Oregon in 1970. In 1978, Gail met and married George Scott, and in 1982, George, Gail and family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where they attended Nazarene Bible College, graduating in 1987. Gail and George spent 35 years in ministry, serving communities in Oregon, Delaware and Colorado.
Gail had a deep love for humanity, claiming that her hobbies in life were taking care of her home and loving her family.
She is survived by her husband George; and nine children: Donna Bray (San Antonio, Texas), Don Anderson (Warrenton), Tina Winpigler (Scio), Janet Anderson (Wheeler), Sarah Scott (Beaverton), George Scott Jr. (Naselle, Washington), Amanda Haselden (Beaverton), Kelly Monk (Albany) and Corinna Campbell (Monmouth); 19 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one sister, Glenda (Oklahoma).
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of God, Independence. Contributions may be donated to the National Cancer Institute or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
