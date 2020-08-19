We lost our mom, Betty Grayce Kalfell on May 7, 2020 to Covid-19. She was 92. She leaves behind 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren, and many, many friends.
Our mom led a rich, wonderful, and varied life as a wife, mother, author and artist.
Mom was born in Miles City Montana in 1927. She was a gifted and talented artist and she drew, sketched, and painted all her life.
She met her husband Dave in high school and they were married soon after graduation. Dad passed away last year. They had been happily married for 69 years.
In retirement, Mom and dad moved to Dallas in 2006 from California and spent the next 25 years enjoying their neighbors, traveling in their RV and, of course, Mom always teaching the neighborhood kids how to draw and paint.
She loved children and she loved dogs. And telling stories about children and dogs. These stories and more were ultimately compiled in a book that was published. She not only wrote all the stories; she illustrated the book as well.
She will so be missed by so many people.
Services are pending due to COVID-19 and will be arranged once it is safe to gather again and mourn our loss together.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
