Betty Jean (Hale) Murphy was born on Aug. 19, 1929, in Valentine, Nebraska, the daughter of Ernest and Sarah Wolfe Hale.
She moved with her family at a young age to Oregon, eventually settling in and near Willamina, Oregon. Betty graduated from Willamina High School in 1946.
On Aug. 27, 1949, Betty married Willard Murphy in Stevenson, Washington. Together, they raised five children.
Betty worked many years in the China Department of the Meier & Frank store in Salem. She eventually left that job and became an executive secretary at Chemeketa Community College in the Nursing Department, retiring in 1999.
Survivors include Terry (Suzy) Murphy of Silverton, Oregon, Janene Dieterich of League City, Texas, Rebecca (Brian) Ramos of Turner, Oregon, Debra (Marcos) Moreno of Mill City, Oregon, along with 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Willard in 1989, and son Patrick (Susan) Murphy in 2006.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 3, in the Restlawn Memory Gardens in Salem. Donations in her memory may be given to St. Judes Hospital in care of the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, Oregon 97338. www.dallastribute.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.