Betty Rice was born to Lloyd and Virginia Rice on June 11, 1941.
Lloyd was a farmer in rural, northern Indiana. Virginia took care of Betty (the youngest sibling), her sister Barbara (the oldest) as well as brother, Bob. When Betty was about 8, Lloyd was called into the ministry, and he and Virginia sold their farm and packed up the family in a travel trailer and eventually ended up in Salem, where Lloyd pastored a small church on Mission Street. Betty attended school nearby until the Rice family was transferred to Lenore, Idaho, where Lloyd became pastor of a small church there. Betty graduated from Lapwai High School near Lenore and later attended beauty school in Portland, when Lloyd and Virginia were transferred to a church on Sunnyside Road in Portland.
Betty found work in Salem when her parents were transferred to a church in Eugene, and when Lloyd took a job working full time for the State of Oregon and moved back to Salem, Betty moved back in with them until 1974. While in Salem, Betty worked at a retirement home on Center Street, as a data processor and key punch operator for the DMV in Salem, and then as a seamstress for Shryocks Menswear.
In 1974, Betty was introduced to and within a few months on Aug. 17, married Wesley Coxson, from Stanwood, Washington. Wes and Betty lived in Stanwood, where Betty commuted to Everett to work for the State of Washington, then later worked in Mt. Vernon, Washington, for Seattle Film Works.
After Wes retired, Wes and Betty sold their Stanwood home and moved to the Vintage Plaza retirement center in Mount Vernon.
After a couple of years in the retirement home, Wes and Betty moved to Dallas where she lived until her passing. Betty never had children of her own but unofficially adopted her nephew Scott; was stepmother to Wes’s children Ginger, Ron, Doug and Candy; and was either “Grandma Betty” or “Aunt Betty” to almost everyone who knew her.
She loved her family, was active in her church, and spent much of her time doing art and crafts and writing stories about her childhood, marriage and family. After a short illness, Betty passed away on Feb. 29, 2020, at Evergreen Hospice Center in Albany.
She is survived by her beloved husband Wes, 86; her stepchildren, Ginger, Ron, Doug, Candy and their spouses; her nephews Scott, Robert and Chris and their families; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be Saturday, March 7, at noon at Evangelical Bible Church. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
