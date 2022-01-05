Beverlee A. Linn passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
She was born April 8, 1946, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, California, to Robert L. and Virginia Carter Miller. Bev was the second of three children, with an older and younger brother. Raised in the San Gabriel Valley, she graduated from San Gabriel High School in 1964 and went on to graduate from University of Redlands in the spring of 1968, earning a degree in sociology.
Shortly after graduating, she was employed as a caseworker for Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC) in Los Angeles County for 18 months, followed by a move to the east coast. Her time there was spent living in Baltimore, Maryland, and Washington D.C. The historical significance of living in D.C. during the Vietnam War era and the accompanying protests were never lost on her and put life into perspective.
The East Coast also gave Bev a love and appreciation for the changing seasons, something not really experienced growing up in Southern California. It wasn’t long after returning to the West Coast, her adventure continued and another move was made, this time to Dallas, Oregon, in the fall of 1973 where she has lived ever since. Oregon always felt like home. Bev worked a short time for the old Dallas Hospital in the billing department. She was soon hired by Towmotor (Caterpillar) in Dallas in the spring of 1974 and held positions in the materials, personnel, and accounting departments for just shy of 15 years prior to the plant moving its lift truck line to Monterrey, Mexico.
It was at Caterpillar Bev met the love of her life Dave Linn. They married July 15, 1979, at the Dallas country home of her parents who retired to Oregon in November 1974. Dave and Bev were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Lorrel Bree, on June 29, 1983. Bev was also proud to be a stepmother and friend to Rees, Dave’s son from a prior marriage. Both children were the joy of their lives.
After Caterpillar closed, Bev went on to work for the State of Oregon at the Mental Health Division (MHD) in Salem beginning in January 1991. MHD later became part of the Department of Human Services in downtown Salem where she worked until she retired on Dec. 1, 2013. She worked in Financial Services as an accountant her entire time serving the State of Oregon, making lasting friendships that continued until her death.
Following retirement, Bev enjoyed volunteering at the Dallas Food Bank for six years. She was also a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1991 and was honored to serve on the church council as secretary for several years. Her life has been full, happy, rewarding, and blessed.
Preceding her in death were both of her parents Robert and Virginia Miller; husband Dave Linn and his mother Alice; and an older brother Rob Miller.
She is survived by daughter Lorrel Bree Palmer (Isaac); stepson Rees Linn (Tina) and his daughters Kelsey and Makena; and Connie DeHaan (Hank), Lori’s Godmother and Bev’s personal guardian angel here on earth. Other survivors include Dave’s siblings and their extended families. Many nieces and nephews from both the Miller and Linn families are located all over the West Coast including California, Washington, Colorado, and Arizona, each one dearly loved. Also surviving is her group of “forever best friends.”
Looking back on her life, Bev shared reflections on the gifts her parents gave her that made a tremendous difference in her life. They both passed on their love for the beauty of nature and gardening, their compassion for animals (she was never without pets her entire life), her dad’s undying support and encouragement for whatever she did or chose to accomplish, and her mom instilling the tremendous importance of friendship (being a good friend and having good friends) and all truly special gifts from the heart.
Per Bev’s request, a private graveside memorial was held at the Dallas Cemetery where her ashes will be buried next to her husband and parents. Also, at her request, there will be no viewing, and no reception. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center in Dallas is assisting the family.
Never short on words, her final thought to share – be kind to one another and always, always let those you care about know how very much they are loved each and every day.
Memorials would be welcomed to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, a no kill sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, where Bev has been a guardian angel for many years or Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund in care of the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, Oregon 97338.
