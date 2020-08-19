Beverly “Bev” Hodney Huber, resident of Dallas, Oregon died on Thursday, August 13th in Dallas. She was born on February 25, 1941 in Carlton, Oregon the daughter of Andrew and Violet Hodney. Bev graduated from Yamhill Carlton High School in 1959. Bev married Jim Huber on July 1, 1961 in the Methodist Church in Carlton. They settled in Dallas, Oregon in 1961 and moved to Salem in 1971. They returned to Dallas in 1976. Bev worked for Norbest Turkey in West Salem for 5 years and later Flavorland Foods in North Salem. Bev loved little children. She also loved gardening and keeping a beautiful yard. She enjoyed watching movies and listening to her favorite music. She especially loved family get togethers. She was an avid U of O Ducks fan as well as the Portland Trail Blazers. She enjoyed road trips to the Oregon coast at Bandon.
She is survived by her husband, Jim, Children, Jeff Huber (Anna), West Salem, Tonya Marsell (Paul), Salem, Bryce Huber, Dallas, granddaughter, Courtney Marsell, Glendale, CA and step grandson, Darren, West Salem along with sisters, Violet Wilgers, Heppner, OR, Janet Sterett, Lake Stevens, WA, and Dorothy Hodney Frost, Vancouver, WA, sister in laws, Pat Hodney Gould, Vancouver, WA, Adell Hodney, Eugene, OR, She was preceded in death by her baby son Brian, sister Shirley Dominges, brothers, Kenny, Don and Andrew Hodney.
A Celebration of Bev’s Life will be held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Kindred Hospice in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com
