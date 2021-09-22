In Loving memory of Bill D. Coleman, on Sept. 8, 2021, our beloved went home to Jesus, on a bright and early morning, as he was always an early riser.
Our dad was a great man who influenced countless lives. Without him the road ahead will be tough for many of us.
When Bill entered heaven, he was reunited with his daughter Cheryl Coleman and parents Hazel and Vernon Coleman.
Bill was born Sept. 10, 1936, in Oklahoma. He was an avid fisherman, loved working with wood, building beautiful pieces for his wife and family. He loved his family with all that was in him. Bill loved watching his kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, and great grand kids play sports. He was a man of integrity, role model to many, foundation to all that knew him. He had an unwavering faith in God. He always told us “Don’t get between me and Jesus when it’s my time.” Our life as we know it will never be the same without him.
On Aug. 2, 1958, he married Katherine Coleman (Hudson). She was his princess.
He is survived by his daughters Kimberly Coleman-Bye and Shelly Mitchell; grandchildren Kenny Hayes, Will Radke, Brian Hayes, Jeremy Radke, Jessica Radke, Autumn Mitchell; and seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Kenneth Coleman, Bob Coleman, Edwin Coleman, Ronald Coleman, Mike Coleman and Darla Kirsch.
Celebration of life will be held Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Valley Life Center, 1795 SE Miller Ave, Dallas, Oregon 97338.
Assisting the family is Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.
