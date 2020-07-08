Braxton Henry Leon Armstrong was born on May 7 at Salem Hospital to Brittney Hamblin and Ryan Armstrong of Falls City.
He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Braxton joins brothers, Trent, 9; Sebastian, 8; Sawyer, 5; and Patrick, 3.
Grandparents are John and Calene Hamblin of Dallas and Rick and Terry Armstrong of Dallas.
Great-grandparents are Leon and Alice Beauchamp of Falls City; Dick and Rinata Armstrong of Dallas; and Myrna Mee and Stan Olridge of Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.