Bob passed away peacefully at home on March 14, at the age of 85.
Bob was born in Walla Walla, Washington, in 1934. He graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1952. After graduating from Northwest Nazarene College in 1956, he later earned his master’s degree from Oregon College of Education in 1966.
Bob and Velma were married in 1954, and were deeply devoted to each other for 65 years. Bob was a teacher and coach for 35 years of those years, building winning basketball programs in Heppner, Dallas, and at South Salem High School. Throughout his distinguished coaching career, he took multiple basketball teams to state. In 2010, he was inducted into South Salem High School Sports Hall of Fame and Dallas High School Hall of Fame. While coaching basketball at South Salem, he also coached winning golf teams. He was an avid golfer and a member of Illahe Hills Country Club for a number of years.
Bob retired from education in 1990. He pursued a new hobby/career as a collector and dealer of fine firearms. He spent many of his retired years traveling throughout the United States meeting with other collectors and building a network of friends and colleagues. Bob was also a member of the First Church of the Nazarene for 55 years. During that time he served on the board, taught Sunday School classes and served as a greeter for years.
Bob and Velma enjoyed traveling together and spent winters in Southern California.
Bob is survived by his wife, Velma; and children, Scott (Angie), Rob (Linda) and Kimberly. He is also survived by nine grandchildren (Scott, Alix, Nick, Nate, Shelby, Robbie, Courtney, Kramer, and Kelsey) and one great-grandchild (Everett). He was deeply loved and respected by all his family and will be missed.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.