Boyce Lee Sullivan, 80, a resident of Falls City, Oregon, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Benton, Arkansas, in 1940 the son of Lee V. and Lillie R. Hill Sullivan. His family came west moving to California about 1943. Boyce went to school in Stockton, California, and graduated from Edison High School in 1958. He started working at a grocery store part-time. Before he graduated from high school he bought his first car, even before he had his driver’s license.
He worked in the grocery business and later became an entrepreneur of Country Club Market. He was a little league baseball coach for a team in Linden, California. He played on a team in Stockton.
Boyce married Lela Donahou on Nov. 1, 1958, and they were to have celebrated their 63rd anniversary this year. They were married in the First Pentecostal Church in Stockton where he became Sunday school superintendent, youth leader and youth camp director. He was also a Deacon of the Church. They had a blessed and happy marriage together.
Boyce loved his family. He took them to places of interest: Disneyland, Yosemite, Great America Water World, camping, water skiing, on hunting trips to Utah, fishing in Clarks Fork, etc. The big trees were a favorite place to go.
Boyce loved fishing and hunting deer and pheasants with his family and friends and his son. Boyce had a wonderful sense of humor.
He is deeply missed by all, we will love him forever and he is in our hearts to stay.
He is survived by his wife Lela Sullivan, daughters Yvonne (Duane) Hilton and Deborah (Wade) Sellers along with grandchildren Brittany and Cameron Hilton, Dustin and Laurin Sullivan. Also surviving is a sister Judy Larson and a brother Dennis Sullivan. He was preceded in death by a son David Sullivan, father, mother and sister Joyce McCune. Graveside services were held in the Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, California.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
