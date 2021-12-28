Bradley A. Randles, 78, of Washington, Illinois, died at 12:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at his home.
Born on April 20, 1943, in Alliance, Nebraska, to Alfred and Eleanor Weins Randles, he married Darlene K. Crawley on Nov. 20, 1965, in Dallas, Oregon. She preceded him in death on June 7, 2016, in Washington, Illinois.
Surviving are children Derrick Randles of California, Christine (Kerry) Shampine of Vancouver, Washington, and William Randles of Germantown Hills, Illinois; and grandchildren Hunter Phillips, Garrett Phillips, Chase Randles, and Bryce Randles.
He was preceded in death by his half-brother Jim Woods.
Brad worked as an inspector in quality assurance and safety at Caterpillar Tractor Co., retiring on April 1, 2002, after 42 years of service. He enjoyed any outdoor activity, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and especially liked camping and water skiing with his family.
Cremation rites will be accorded and services will be held at a later date with burial of his cremated remains in Oregon. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Brad’s memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to his family.
