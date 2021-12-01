Bryan John Boyd passed away on Nov. 7, 2021 after a battle with Covid.
He was born Feb. 12, 1962 in Winnemucca, Nevada. He moved to Dallas in 1963 with his family. He attended Dallas Schools and graduated from Dallas High.He worked for Polk County for some time and then went to work for L&L Machinery.
He was predeceased by parents, Jim and Alice Boyd and sister Bobbi Jo Day.
He is survived by brothers Jim from Grand Marais, Minnesota and Bill of Anchorage, Alaska; and sisters Beverly Wrenn of Sparks, Nevada and Brenda Boyd Brown of Palouse, Washington. He has too many cousins and nieces and nephews to mention here, but we would like to especially thank Wendy and John Day for all of their help.
A service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.
