Born December 13, 1926 in Vaughn, Oregon, and died April 16, 2020 in Enumclaw, WA. He was a longtime resident of Monmouth, OR, where he retired from Boise Cascade in 1987. Burt enjoyed square dancing, traveling, hunting, fishing and family barbecues. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Verva. He is survived by his second wife, Deloris, daughter, Sue, son, Mike and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Burton requested no funeral and donations can be made to your charity of choice.

